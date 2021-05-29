Piers Morgan Claims ITV Want Him back On GMB Despite Meghan Markle Comments.

PIERS MORGAN has claimed that ITV recently approached him to return to Good Morning Britain despite the controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle.

Piers famously walked off the breakfast show during a debate about Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Mr. Morgan, 56, announced he had stepped down from his role as a presenter the next day.

In his first newspaper interview since dramatically exiting the show, Mr Morgan suggested employees at ITV have reached out to him.

He told The Sun: “They reached out – there have been approaches. Never say never. I have no doubt I could take the ratings back to where I left them – but the doubt is, would anyone be allowed to do it that way again? I was hired to give very strong, honestly held opinions, which I did.

“But in the end, I was asked to apologise for a genuinely held opinion.”

Mr. Morgan added: “I have had some quite random third-party feelers put out to see if I would consider a return to the show. I don’t want to say on the record who, but a pretty close third-party. As the Americans say, they reached out.”

“It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast. It’s their problem to work out . . . but never say never,” the outspoken star added.

