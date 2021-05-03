Oprah Winfrey Announces New Prince Harry Documentary That Will Be Released Soon.

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey has revealed her new series with Prince Harry on the subject of mental health is due to be released in a matter of weeks. The ‘billionaire entrepreneur’ discussed her programme while talking on America’s CBS’ The Drew Barrymore Show last week.

Appearing on the talk show alongside US psychiatrist Dr Bruce D. Perry, Oprah explained: “I wanna just say that Dr Perry and I have been also, for the past two years, along with Prince Harry and Apple, we’ve been working on this mental health series that’s coming out in May on Apple.”

Oprah and Prince Harry have worked with each other over a number of years on this project. In 2019, the communications team for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that Harry was teaming up with the chat show host to create a documentary series on mental health.

The interviewer explained that she wanted to highlight the importance of using her life “in order to help” others with theirs. Despite Oprah’s public announcement, Apple TV+ has not made any formal announcement on the series.

Prince Harry has said the project will show examples of the “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”

“We are assembling subject matter experts as an advisory board to the series, the main reason being we appreciate this is a multi-faceted subject – and we have a huge responsibility to get this right,” he told the Telegraph.

“In this process, I’ve already learned just how many studies have been done, and how much information is out there which isn’t reaching the general public. The facts and science exist, and we deserve to know it all.”

At this point, it’s unclear if either Oprah or Harry will narrate or make an appearance in the project.

Source: e-online