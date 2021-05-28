Tesla To Open Dealership In Malaga In June

American manufacturer Tesla has opened two new distribution centres in Andalucia.

American manufacturer Tesla has reported the opening of two new distribution centres in Spain, both of which are located in Andalucia, specifically in Seville and Malaga, according to Malaga Hoy.

Following the openings of Madrid-Sur and Valencia at the end of last year, Tesla is continuing to expand in the national market with two new locations in the south of Spain. From this Thursday, May 27, the electric vehicle manufacturer will have a dealership in Seville and another is due to open in Malaga in June. Vehicles can be tested and purchased at the two facilities, but they will also be used as delivery and after-sales points.

With the addition of these two new distribution centres, Tesla already has up to eight locations across Spain, of which five of them can test, buy, receive or repair vehicles and the rest are only a store or after-sales centre.

The company said: “Current and future owners of a Tesla in Andalucia now have access to the complete, more digital and convenient service experience” and also explained that 90 per cent of issues can be diagnosed remotely.

The news comes as telecommunications company Vodafone also announced that they will be basing their headquarters in Malaga, generating more than 600 new jobs.

Colman Deegan, the CEO of Vodafone Spain, said in a statement published today, May 28, that the centre “will enhance the activity of the city and the digital ecosystem that has developed in recent years.”

