Vodafone To Generate Over 600 Jobs In Malaga

MALAGA has been chosen as the headquarters of Vodafone’s European R&D centre of excellence, a facility that is dedicated to the development of technological solutions and digital services that will create over 600 highly qualified jobs.

Colman Deegan, yhe CEO of Vodafone Spain, said in a statement published today, May 28, that the centre “will enhance the activity of the city and the digital ecosystem that has developed in recent years.”

The Andalucian city achieved the best score in an extensive questionnaire that assessed the lifestyle, transportation, public aid, working conditions, availability of people with the necessary technical knowledge and connections with universities, according to Malaga Hoy.

Deegan said: “The Vodafone hub will help Spain and the city of Malaga continue to be a national and international benchmark in attracting and promoting business projects and in creating products and services based on innovation and new technologies.”

The CEO of Vodafone in Spain also said measures recently taken by the government in the telecommunications sector are “steps in the right direction to achieve a more sustainable sector that facilitates the economic viability of the new investment cycle necessary for the development of 5G infrastructures.”

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, reiterated the importance of the company’s decision: “Important news for Spain. We are moving forward to become a talent attraction pole, a benchmark in innovation and digital transformation. Congratulations to the city from Malaga, who has been working in this sector for many years, for this opportunity.”

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia has also expressed his satisfaction with the decision: “Great news !! Malaga will host the European Centre of Excellence for R & D & I of @vodafone_es . I have spoken with its CEO Colman Deegan, and they will create 600 highly qualified jobs. Thank you for your trust! Andalucia advances as the technological base of the south.”

