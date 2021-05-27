Vera Residents Star in Stunning Poster.

Vera residents star in the stunning poster for the upcoming Patron Saint Festival, which is set to take place in June.

Both the programme and the poster were presented yesterday for the Patron Saint festival which will take place in honour of the Virgen de las Angustias. The poster was presented at the Convento de la Victoria in Vera.

José Carmelo Jorge Blanco, the mayor, headed up the presentation and was accompanied by the head of Festivities, Amparo García and the Elder Brother of the Brotherhood of Our Lady of Our Lady of Sorrows of Vera, Antonio Martínez. Many locals from Vera also attended as they did not want to miss the presentation of the stunning poster.

The poster is the design work of Javier Carmona, a Vera designer and he commented that the poster is: “a portrait of the Patron Saint made up of images of all the devotees of the Virgin and neighbours who wanted to be part of the design by sending their photos”. He added that: “it is a poster where the people of Vera are the real protagonists together with our Patron Saint”.

Many local families have sent in their photographs in order to allow the poster to be made and both the local town council and the Brotherhood of the Virgen de las Angustias gave thanks for the wonderful photos received.

Amparo García spoke of this year’s event and highlighted that: “this is a very special year, where we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel and where our lives are gradually returning to normal”.

He also went on to explain that: “we are bringing back the Eucharistic events in the Plaza de Nuestra Señora de las Angustias, with the triduum masses on 3, 4 and 5 June and the solemn Eucharist on 10 June, which will be held outdoors in accordance with all the established security measures”.

