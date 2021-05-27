Malaga’s Nursing Students Pitch In.

Malaga’s nursing students are pitching in to ensure that local residents get vaccinated as part of Spain’s ongoing vaccination programme.

Nursing students in the fourth year of their degree are happily pitching in and helping out with the vaccination programme despite the fact that they are not getting paid, and that it does not even count as part of their training. Many nursing students are happy to help out and do their bit in the ongoing fight against the potentially deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The students are helping out with the vaccination programme at the Palacio de Ferias in Malaga, and they are only three weeks away from completing the fourth year of their degrees. At the moment around 80 students are helping out, but more signed up to help if places become available.

Javier Reina commented that: “In the situation we are in, we all have to contribute what we can. It is historic, a pandemic. We have been trained for this and we have to pitch in.”

According to Malaga Hoy, student Alba who is joining in with the vaccination programme commented that: “At this time our participation is needed,” she also added that “We have to give our support.”

Another student involved in the vaccination commented to say: “At first, so many people are impressive. You feel excited, nervous and responsible for being able to collaborate”.

Vaccinations at the site have gone up from an original 1,500 doses a day to a staggering 4,000 doses each day at the moment.

