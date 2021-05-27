Matt Hancock To Hold 5 PM Press Conference After Dominic Cummings Attack

Matt Hancock is due to hold a 5 PM press conference, after the attack launched by Dominic Cummings.

Matt Hancock will hold a press conference today, Thursday, May 27, after being viciously attacked by Dominic Cummings. This is the first time that he will speak out publicly since Mr Cummings launched the attack and said that Hancock should have been sacked for many reasons.

This morning Hancock is also set to appear in the House of Commons to answer questions.

Mr Cummings launching his attack said: “I think the Secretary of State for Health should’ve been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet room and publicly,”

“There’s no doubt at all that many senior people performed far, far disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect. I think the Secretary of State for Health is certainly one of those people.


“I said repeatedly to the Prime Minister that he should be fired, so did the cabinet secretary, so did many other senior people.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Mr Hancock has hit back against the claims and explained that: “We absolutely reject Mr Cummings’ claims about the Health Secretary,”

“The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the Prime Minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS and social care sector to recover from this pandemic.”


