Pirates of the Caribbean Wedding Finally Goes Ahead in Spain.

‘Jack Sparrow of Vigo’ has finally won his legal battle and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” wedding has finally gone ahead in Spain.

A Pirates of the Caribbean – Johnny Depp fan finally won his fight in Spain to be allowed to get married wearing his fancy dress Pirates costume. ‘Jack Sparrow of Vigo’ has finally been able to make María Salinas his wife.

The wedding went ahead in Spain in front of the judge who had actually previously denied them permission to marry due to the costume. Alberto Carreira had hoped to marry Maria previously but the judge had refused to perform the ceremony.

After the ceremony which was previously due to take place on April 23 was denied, the couple who were eager to be married began legal action. Luckily though they have now been able to tie the knot and the wedding took place on Wednesday in front of the exact same judge that initially scuppered their plans.

Alberto speaking about the wedding explained that: “I’m not sure what changed between our first attempt at marrying on April 23, and our second attempt this Wednesday – nothing did, actually.

“There’s proof in the form of videos and photos in which I agreed to take off my pirate’s hat and ‘Jack Sparrow’ wig so that I could be easily identified as the person on my official documents, but this was not accepted the first time around.

“So I don’t know what happened today.”

Spanish media approached the Galicia regional High Court of Justice which explained that as Alberto had ‘agreed to remove his hat and wig’ in order to be identified ‘as established by law’, the wedding could now go ahead.

Due to the pain and upset caused by the wedding complications the couple are still proceeding with their legal grievance.

