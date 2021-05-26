IT’S the La Cala de Mijas annual Charter Night Dinner at La Sierra Golf Restaurant on Sunday June 6 with entertainment from Costa del Sol favourite Ricky Lavazza.

Starting at 6.40pm for 7pm tickets for the three-course meal including drinks as well as a drink and canapes on arrival cost €40 per person.

As this is to be a special evening, guests are asked to dress smartly and to make their reservation by visiting the Lions charity shop in Calle Torremolinos or calling 637 185 533.

Another date for the diary, (with full details available in next week’s newspaper) is the Lions Alzheimer’s Carers support group will be hosting an afternoon of music at the Miraflores Reception Pool Restaurant on the afternoon of Sunday June 20.