La Cala de Mijas Lions on the Costa del Sol roar into summer

THE La Cala de Mijas Lions Group has inaugurated two new members into its ranks, Angie Akers and Dave Greenwood.

Meanwhile they are all busy preparing for one of the biggest events of their year, the Spring Fair and Fashion Show to be held at the fabulous Miraflores Club – close to the tennis courts (not the Golf Club) on Monday May 24.

Many stalls will also be showing some of the nicest items available on the coast and after a buffet lunch the Lions models will be modelling great outfits from the charity shop at amazing prices. The event opens at 11 am and supporter John Sharples will again be compering the day.

Tickets for cost €15 euros and are available at the Lions Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos and stalls can still be reserved for just €15 by emailing [email protected] or calling 607 879 450.

The Diabetic Support Group meets 1st and 3rd Monday each month in Bar Tuta at 11 am and the Alzheimer and Dementia Supporters Group meet at the same place 2nd and 4th Monday each month at 10.30 am.

Both group coffee mornings offer help and advice with a nurse in attendance.

You will also find the Lions and the Support Groups outside the Town Hall at the Solidarity Market on Wednesday May 26 and Saturday May 29 from 11am to 2pm.