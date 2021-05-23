PREMIER LEAGUE Final Day Of The Season Sees Top Four Champion’s League Slots Decided

The climax of the Premier League on the final day of this season was always going to be thrilling, with several permutations available for the two remaining Champion’s League places, with the two Manchester clubs, City and United, already guaranteed first and second place.

Leicester City suffered heartbreak and lost out on a Champion’s League place on the last day of the season yet again, after Tottenham beat the Foxes 2-4 at the King Power stadium, consigning Brendan Rodgers’ men to the Europa League next season, in a match that saw Harry Kane win the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in his playing career.

Liverpool made it into third after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, and Chelsea pinched the fourth spot, after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, where they had Azpilicueta sent off for an incident involving Jack Grealish, where the full-back looked to catch the Villa captain with a left hand to the face after being tripped from behind.

West Ham had an outside chance of a top-four place if other results went their way, but even a 3-0 win over Southampton didn’t change anything, and the hammers end up in sixth position.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City thumped Everton 5-0 at the Etihad, with their departing goalscoring legend, Sergio Aguero, bagging a brace on his final game for the club.

Wolves lost 2-1 at Molineux to Manchester United, in Nuno Espirito Santo’s last match in charge, Leeds United beat relegated West Brom 3-1, in what was also Sam Allardyce’s last match in charge, Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0, and Newcastle mustered a fine 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage, with Sheffield United ending their top-flight run with a 2-1 win over Burnley.

