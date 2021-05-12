BREAKING NEWS: Champions League final WILL be played in Portugal

Champions League final WILL be played in Portugal.

With Istanbul forced to stay in lockdown until at least May 17, the Champions League final will once again be moved. Manchester City and Chelsea will now vying for the title in Portugal after talks to move it to England broke down.

The all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon for the second year running, according to reports.

There had been talks to play European football’s showpiece game at Wembley Stadium in London. But that proved unworkable and the Estadio do Dragao, home of FC Porto, will be handed hosting rights.

UEFA was unable to secure the quarantine exemptions required for media and guests to be able to fly into the UK capital.

On Wednesday, Portuguese authorities approved the return of fans for the final round of league matches on May 19, allowing stadiums up to 10% capacity.

Turkey added to UK’s ‘Red List’

UEFA’s hopes of playing the game in Istanbul were scuppered by Turkey being added to the United Kingdom’s “red list” of countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks.

The British government’s decision just two days after the semifinal lineup was completed made it impossible for supporters to travel to Turkey from England. The UK government immediately opened discussions with UEFA about the possibility of moving the May 29 final to England.

However, discussions between UEFA and the UK failed to reach a resolution on Monday with the competition’s organizer wanting waivers to allow media, sponsors and guests to fly in without having to quarantine, people familiar with the talks told The Associated Press.

Portugal is on England’s “green list” of 12 low-risk territories where from next Monday, people aren’t required to quarantine upon their return, making it easier for thousands of City and Chelsea fans to travel. Portugal would have to lift its current block on tourists from Britain.