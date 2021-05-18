Tragic Death on the Almeria A-7.

A tragic death has occurred on the Almeria A7 after a man was hit by a van early in the morning.

Tragically a 40-year-old man has been run over by a van on the A7 motorway in Spain’s Almeria. The accident happened as the A7 motorway passed through Almeria city according to the Emergencias 112 Andalucía service, which is part of the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Junta de Andalucía. Sadly, the man died due to the accident.

Several drivers alerted the coordination centre to the accident which occurred at around 3 AM on Tuesday morning. Callers reported that the vehicle had hit and run over a person who had been in the fast lane of the motorway. The accident took place at kilometre of 443, the motorway entrance to Avenida Federico García Lorca.

Health services in Andalucia were called to the scene including a mobile ICU from EPES-061, who certified the man’s death scene of the accident. Guardia Civil officers were also in attendance as reported La Voz de Almeria.

