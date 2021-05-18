Andalucia Tops Hotel Reservations.

Last week Andalucia was the community with the most hotel reservations, coming in with over 30 per cent of the national total. Currently though most of these bookings are for Spanish residents but hopefully International tourism will increase into the summer.

According to TravelgateX platform data Spain’s autonomous communities with the most bookings in the last week are Andalucia, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

At the current point in time given ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions across various countries most of the hotel demand is domestic, and last week this accounted for 85.7 per cent of bookings processed by TravelgateX.

According to la Noncion, “English are the foreigners who book the most in Spain, with 5.21% of total bookings, followed by the Portuguese (2.24%), Germans (1.75%), French (1.35%) and Italians (1.06%).”

In the last week Andalucia had 30.2 percent of the hotel reservations. Next in line were the Canary Islands with 13.7 per cent and the Balearic Islands with 13.3 per cent.

In other Spanish news, over 400,000 visits were recorded at the “Fiesta de los Patios” – patio festival in Spain’s Cordoba.

It what has turned out to be a stunning event this year for the centenary edition, the Fiesta de los Patios de Córdoba ended on Sunday after a staggering 400,000 plus visits. Hotels in the area also benefited massively from the event as occupancy rates hit 90 per cent on Saturday, and on Friday they were at 70 per cent according to the Deputy Mayor for City Promotion, Marián Aguilar, and the Deputy Mayor for Digital Transformation, Lourdes Morales.

