Patio Festival Hits a Staggering 400,000 Visits in Spain’s Cordoba.

Over 400,000 visits were recorded at the “Fiesta de los Patios” – patio festival in Spain’s Cordoba.

It what has turned out to be a stunning event this year for the centenary edition, the Fiesta de los Patios de Córdoba ended on Sunday after a staggering 400,000 plus visits. Hotels in the area also benefited massively from the event as occupancy rates hit 90 per cent on Saturday, and on Friday they were at 70 per cent according to the Deputy Mayor for City Promotion, Marián Aguilar, and the Deputy Mayor for Digital Transformation, Lourdes Morales.

The event was that successful that the Councillor for Promotion has stated that “if the pandemic” allows then an extra edition of the Fiesta de los Patios could go ahead in October in order to “add to the economic reactivation” of the area. The counsellor hopes at this point international visitors will be able to benefit from the event too.

Aguilar highlighted that, “this edition has been the return to joy, making Cordoba feel vibrant again, seeing the streets full and an oxygen balloon for the city”, in addition to, “a shower of encouragement for the economic revival of the city”.

Both hotels and museums in the area benefited from the event and museum visits increased by 60 per cent, as reported La Noncion.

The event used technology in order to help “reinforce security” against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as sensors and drones were used in Santa Marina and Alcázar Viejo. It is hoped that in future editions of the event this technology can be used in other areas too.

