Mijas Gets Three Blue Flags So to Get Ready for Summer.

GET ready for summer as Mijas gets three blue flags and is the only ‘Sendero Azul’ and ‘Centro Azul’ in the Malaga Province on the Costa del Sol.

This stunning announcement was made by the mayor of Mijas, Josele González and the Beaches councillor, José Carlos Martín. This season the Mijas beaches of La Cala-Torreón, El Bombo and Calahonda I-Royal Beach-La Luna have been awarded with blue flags. In other good news as well as the beach awards the area has received the only ‘Centro Azul’ and ‘Sendero Azul’ in the Malaga Province.

The councillor highlighted the fact that, “for this government team it is essential to continue supporting the quality of our beaches. These flags are in addition to other awards we have such as the 9 Q for Quality, ISO 14001 and the ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ seal against the coronavirus and four Universal Accessibility beaches. A battery of measures for the quality of the water and the natural environment as well as for the safety of our residents and visitors that make our coast one of the most valued in Andalucia” as reported La Noncion.

He went on to add that, “now we are going to FITUR with our homework done and with an unbeatable business card for our tourists as are our beaches.”

Martin highlighted the difference that the awards make to tourism and stressed, “the importance of these awards at a time when competition between destinations is strong and where the fact of having such a high quality can make the difference when a tourist chooses one holiday destination over another.”

He also spoke of coronavirus security measures and said, “apart from the fight for excellence with the fantastic situation of the waters and the environment, the measures put in place against Covid have given peace of mind.”

