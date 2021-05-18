Malaga Woman Stabbed After Complaining About The Smell Of Another Woman’s Perfume

MALAGA Woman Stabbed After Complaining About The Smell Of Another Woman’s Perfume while travelling on a bus

The National Police in Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, have arrested a 49-year-old woman on Monday afternoon, (May 17), on suspicion of the attempted murder of another woman, after a heated argument on a passenger bus in the city, while going along the Carlos Haya Avenue.

According to a statement, the two women were travelling on the bus in the city of Malaga, seated next to each other, when the one woman opened the window as she felt sick due to the alleged overpowering aroma of the other woman’s perfume, according to amp.ondacero.es.

Reportedly taking offence to the window being opened, the other woman allegedly launched a verbal attack on the woman, at which point the first woman got up from her seat and went to sit in another seat, but the second woman became more aggressive at this and produced a knife from her bag, stabbing the first woman several times, twice in the arm and another in the tibia.

The driver called the police to report what was happening inside his bus, who arrived promptly, to find the bloodied victim clearly in a state of shock, and the aggressor, still acting aggressively, being restrained by several of the quick-thinking passengers, whose actions possibly helped to stop the woman from doing further harm to her victim.

With the attacker restrained, the police proceeded to arrest her, on a charge of suspected attempted murder, and she had been taken into custody, awaiting an appearance before a judge for sentencing in Malaga’s Court of Instruction No12.


