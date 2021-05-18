Malaga Port Gets Set to Resume Cruise Tourism.

The Port of Malaga is getting set to resume cruise tourism soon, and even has a specific date in mind.

Malaga port hopes to be able to resume cruise tourism in a staggered manner. Currently they are aiming for June 15, after TUI has requested a stopover in the Costa del Sol capital for the ship ‘Mein Schiff 2’. If everything goes to plan the ship will head from Gran Canaria to Palma de Majorca.

The president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, speaking of the important news said, “This is truly important news, because we have been working for months for the arrival of this moment with the application of all the security measures”.

The Port Authority President is confident on a post COVID recovery and commented that they will recover, “little by little the number of cruise passengers we had in the past, who are a source of wealth and employment. Tourism that in the future will continue to grow and contribute to the Malaga economy”.

The Delegation of Health and Families of the Andalusian Regional Government will need to analyse the request in line with health protocols in order to approve it. Protocols for the re-establishment of cruise ship stopovers in the region were approved recently.

It is now possible that the Malaga port “could become the first peninsular port in which a cruise ship will” stopover after this “was restricted due to COVID-19” as reported La Noncion.

