Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Underway for Kids Five and under.

In something that not everyone would want their children or grandchildren to take part in, coronavirus vaccine trials are now underway for kids five and under.

144 children are currently taking part in a trial for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The children are currently taking part in the phase 1 clinical trial which is testing out the vaccine in children five years old and under.

Many adults themselves are hesitating on whether to be vaccinated and enrolling your child or grandchild in a vaccine study could be a step too far for many. Angelica LaCour and husband Chris have taken the step to roll their only daughter in the trial though.

The mum spoke out regarding herd immunity and explained that, “I think it’s just really important to highlight that we’re not going to get to herd immunity as a country if children are not vaccinated,”

“We don’t know the long-term impacts of the virus. And we know that this is a well-tolerated vaccine that’s saving people’s lives. And it’s important that our children get that as well.”

During the trial the children will be monitored for the next two years to ensure that everything goes well. The next stage of the trial will see more children enrolled and in the end this will lead eventually to thousands of children taking part, according to npr.org

Pfizer are aiming to request emergency authorisation in September, from the Food and Drug Administration, for the vaccine for children aged 2 to 11 years old.

Clinical trials are also being conducted for the Moderna vaccine too.

