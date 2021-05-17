Hundreds Protest Against VAT Rate For Hairdresses in Andalucia.

Hundreds of people have joined in protests against the VAT rate for hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons in Spain’s Andalucia. Currently the VAT rate is set at 21 per cent but protesters believe that the government should change to a reduced VAT rate of 10 per cent for beauty salons, barbers and hairdressers.

Hundreds of people joined protests today, Monday, May 17. According to the organisers, protests were carried out in many provincial capitals across Andalucia and in Algeciras too. The demonstrations were organised by the “Creer en Nosotros”, or Believe in Us platform.

Hundreds of people joined in the demonstrations across Spain and the platform’s delegate in Granada, Vanessa Berrios told Europa Press that at Granada’s Plaza del Carmen around 170 people joined in, in order to fight for the VAT cut.

The organisation plans to continue fighting until they get the lower VAT rate, but the date of the next demonstration has not been set yet according to Berrios, as reported El Diario.

The rally took place at 10 AM in various locations such as the Government Finance Delegation in Cordoba and the square which is situated in front of the Granada town hall.

The Córdoba demonstration permission had been sought via the Unión de Empresas y Profesionales de Peluquerías y Estéticas de Córdoba y Provincia (Uepeco) but is believed that only a limited number of people attended as many salon workers were not able to attend due to work.

The Creer en Nosotros platform believes that “tens of thousands of hairdressing and beauty salons throughout Spain in the coming months” could risk closure without VAT reforms going ahead.

