House Sales in Malaga Reach Pre Pandemic Levels

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
House Sales in Malaga Reach Pre Pandemic Levels
House Sales in Malaga Reach Pre Pandemic Levels Credit: Pixabay

House Sales in Malaga Reach Pre Pandemic Levels.

House sales in Malaga on the Costa del Sol are said to have reached pre-pandemic levels. This is good news for the Spanish economy after the market was severely hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and mobility restrictions during the state of alarm.

Property sales in Malaga have returned to their pre-pandemic levels and sales are currently hitting around 2,400 sales each month. According to the latest data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), 2021 has seen over 7000 houses sold in the province until March. This is a four per cent increase on what was seen in the same period last year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

March figures last year were affected by the global pandemic though as the Spanish state of alarm and population confinement had already begun. Over 30 percent of sales correspond to new builds while 70 per cent of transactions come from “second-hand” homes.

The number of new build houses being sold is up on previous years, where they represented around 15 to 20 per cent of transactions as reported La Opinion De Malaga.

The Director of Studies and spokeswoman for Fotocasa, María Matos, spoke of increasing sales and explained that, “After a year of health crisis, not only is the barrier of 40,000 transactions closed for the second consecutive month exceeded, but we are getting very close to 50,000 sales and purchases.” Fotocasa is one of the main real estate portals in Spain.


The spokesman for Pisos.com, Ferran Font, agreed that the market has recovered and said that, “After the trend of recovery from the impact of Covid-19 started in June 2020, the March sales and purchases are the highest figure since May 2019 and the highest March figure since 2007.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/ 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here