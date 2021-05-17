UK Airports Brace For Busiest Day As Hundreds Queue.

Hundreds of people have been queueing at both Gatwick and Heathrow this morning as UK airports brace for their busiest day so far this year.

Global travel restrictions have been eased and many Brits are eager to get in a much needed holiday abroad. Even though many countries are still on the UK amber list a staggering 124 flights will be operated to these destinations today, Monday, May 17, from the five busiest airports in Britain. This includes Spain which will see which will see 23 flights take place.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As the traffic light system comes into action holidaymakers will be making the most of it, and getting in a much needed holiday abroad.

As reported The Daily Mail, Matt Hancock last night requested that people do not go on holiday to many European locations despite the fact that they are on the UK’s amber list. Scientists have said that many of these locations have low vaccination rates which means they could be more vulnerable to mutant variants of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Travel companies have hit back at the comments though, saying that the government is “instilling fear”.

In Spanish travel news, Forty-five million tourists are expected this summer as Spain launches the Turespaña ‘You deserve Spain’ campaign. The Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Reyes Maroto, has highlighted the fact that the Spanish government expects Spain to receive a staggering 45 million tourists this summer.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has seriously affected tourism recently but, this summer things are looking up according to Maroto who has confidence in the vaccination plan. The Minister believes that conditions are now in place for Spain to begin welcoming tourists in a safe manner.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/