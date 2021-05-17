Curfew in Mallorca won’t start until midnight with effect from May 24

By
John Smith
-
0
Iago Negueruela made the announcement
Iago Negueruela made the announcement Credit: Balearic Government

GOOD news at last as although the Balearic Government is going to ask the Superior Court of Justice (TSJB) to allow some restrictions, curfew is to be made shorter and restaurant interiors may be opened.

Effective from Monday May 24, the curfew will not start until midnight, outdoor social gatherings will be extended to eight people and inside whilst remaining at six, they can come from different ‘bubbles.

Government spokesman and Minister of Tourism Iago Negueruela confirmed this on Monday May 17 and also explained that the Government is thinking about allowing the interiors of bars and restaurants to open from the same date although it has not been decided whether this will only apply to establishments without terraces.

He added that the number of people allowed at a table in bars and restaurants would remain at four as that had helped to contain Covid-19 and hinted that opening hours for these establishments may be extended in hand with the new curfew time.

The TSJB will be asked to confirm that it will be legal outside of the state of alarm to maintain all other restrictions, especially the need to present a PCR or a negative test to all those who enter the islands from abroad or the mainland and a strict maximum on the number of people who can attend religious ceremonies.

 


