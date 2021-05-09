Sixteen Arrested During Curfew Demonstrations In Palma, Mallorca

Chris King
image: policia nacional

SIXTEEN Arrested During Curfew Demonstrations In Palma, Mallorca, with four police officers injured

Police forces in Palma, on the Balearic island of Mallorca, arrested 16 people in the early hours of Sunday 9, after around 300 protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against the continued coronavirus curfew and restrictions on the island, creating serious altercations, with four police officers injured during the confrontations, according to lavanguardia.com.

At around 11pm – which is the start of the curfew time on the island popular with British tourists – a large crowd started to gather in Plaça de Espanya, after posts on social media had called for people to join in the protest, with some setting up barricades in the streets at the centre of Palma, armed with cans of petrol and threatening to set fire to parked vehicles.

The police reported that the majority of the protesters were young people, not respecting any social distancing, and not wearing any facemasks, and when asked to disperse what was an unauthorized demonstration, the crowd responded by throwing stones and bottles at the officers, resulting in escalating tensions and running clashes in Plaça de Espanya between the police and the protesters, along with damage to urban furniture, and several vehicles.

It took until around 1am in the morning for the altercations to die down, and for the officers to finally clear the streets of the demonstrators, and the detainees remain in custody awaiting an appearance in court.

