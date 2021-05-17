Alicante Speed Cameras Among The Biggest Earners In Spain

ALICANTE Speed Cameras Are Reported By The DGT To Be Among The Biggest Earners In Spain



A recent report from Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), has revealed that their data shows that there are two speed cameras in the province of Alicante in the Community of Valencia that are among the country’s top 50 most prolific radars when it comes to speeding fines handed out.

They say that the camera located on the N-332, at Km140, in the municipality of Villajoyosa (La Vila Joiosa) is the one that clocked the most speeding drivers, registering 14,581 violations in 2020, which works out to around 40 fines per day, and places the camera in 27th position in the list of cameras around the country.

Just behind that one comes the camera located on the A-70, near the San Juan (Sant Joan) tunnel at Km2, which is in 35th position, having registered 13, 731 speeding infringements.

In fact, the DGT reveals that seven cameras in the province of Valencia are among the ones that issued the most fines during 2020, with one camera located at Km5 on the V-13 apparently registering more than 130 speeding offences every day in 2020, as reported by alicantetoday.com.

The DGT pointed out that in 2020, the volume of offences recorded was lower than in previous years due to the pandemic and restrictions, and this report comes just as new speed regulations came into force throughout Spain on urban roads with one lane of traffic in each direction will be limited to 30kph an hour, while those with two or more lanes of traffic in each direction will remain at 50kph.

