New Speed Limits Come Into Force In Spain.

From today, Tuesday, May 11, between 70% and 80% of city streets in Spain will have a maximum speed limit of 30 km/h.

Although it was initially announced at the end of last year, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) gave municipalities a period of six months in order to adopt the necessary measures.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



These limits apply to streets with a single lane for each direction of traffic, streets that are reserved or are for exclusive use are excluded in the law. Streets that are shared by pedestrians and cars now have a maximum speed limit of 20 km/h and those with a single lane in each direction have a limit of 30 km/h.

Roads with two lanes in municipal areas now have a limit of 50 km/h- down from 80 km/h. Also, the extra 20 km/h speed allowance that could be used whilst overtaking is no longer legal.

As reported in an earlier article by the EWN, penalties just for holding a mobile phone while driving a car and the use of a radar detection device come into force today. Points will be deducted by Traffico from driving licenses for failure to wear a seatbelt correctly.

The new regulations particularly aim to reduce deaths in urban areas. The new speed limits should also result in a reduction in pollution and noise, traffic flow is likely to be eased too.

It’s not just Spain

The European Union, within the framework of European policies on road safety for the period 2021-2030 bases its approach on the “Safe System”, in which roads and vehicles must be designed to assimilate a margin for human error without causing serious injury or death and the speed limits permitted for vehicles are one of the components of the safety level provided for the other parts of the system.

Lastly, the slogan chosen by the United Nations for this year’s 6th Global Road Safety Week, to be held from 17 to 23 May 2021, also focuses on a reduction in the speed limit to 30 km/h in built-up areas, entitled “Streets for Life #Love30”.