52 works of art owned by CaixaBank will be on public view in Mallorca

CAIXABANK is lending the Museu de Mallorca, a total of 52 works of art from its pictorial collection and eight coins that were, until now, kept in its own building.

It is a free loan and contains works from such outstanding painters as Joaquim Mir, Santiago Rusiñol, Llorenç Cerdà and Pilar Montaner, the first female artist with a work on display in the museum.

Under the agreement signed between CaixaBank and the Museu de Mallorca, the works are transferred temporarily and free of charge so that they can be kept and exhibited at the Museu de Mallorca.

The works donated by CaixaBank will be exhibited this year along with other works from the Museum’s own collection and this exhibition will be a part of the events to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Museum’s establishment in Palma.

Maria Cruz Rivera, CaixaBank’s territorial director in the Balearic Islands said “with this transfer we wanted to bring the collection closer to Balearic society and the Museum’s visitors.”

“It is another example of our entity’s commitment to the territory,” she added.