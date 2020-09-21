A NEW exhibition was the big draw for visitors to the Mallorca maritime museum in Soller Port this August.

Of the 353 people who went to the museum in the old Santa Catalina de Alejandria chapel last month, 290 went to see ‘The Murmer of Memory’ project for the recovery and preservation of oral memories related to Soller port.

-- Advertisement --



Based on the research by Dr Catalina Gaya Morla, the project focuses on 10 locals born in the 1920s and 1930s and two younger fishermen, who link the memory of the past to the present.

The exhibition features videos which can be watched with English subtitles.

The Mallorca Maritime Museum also features exhibits of old naval pieces and objects related to fishing, trade and emigration, model boats, photographs and historic photographs and documents related to the sea.

The maritime museum reopened its doors in August following months of closure due to Covid-19 and to allow for reform works to be carried out.

As well as offering the exhibitions, the museum hosted several fundraising concerts in the evenings for the Red Cross and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation.

The pandemic means the museum is currently only open to the public in the mornings from Friday to Sunday, so a fairly limited amount of time.

Bearing this in mind, museum director Albert Fores Gomez said the peak summer month visitor numbers “reflect the Mallorca public’s interest in maritime culture and heritage, with an exhibition programme which gives a voice to the Soller Port maritime community.”

He also said the number of museum-goers “demonstrates the confidence the public has in museums as safe spaces, and for that we are very grateful.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “New exhibition big draw for visitors to Mallorca maritime museum”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!