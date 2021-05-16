Madrid Set to Welcome One Hundred Thousand Visitors.

Spain’s Madrid is set to welcome 100,000 visitors next week at the FITUR tourism fair. The fair is one of the biggest in the world and organisers are hoping to see visitors from some 60 countries arrive next week.

In a bid to boost tourism the decision has been made to hold a physical tourism fair. This the first of its kind to be held by the tourism sector in Spain since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic began to cause chaos throughout Spain and across the rest of the world.

José Vicente de los Mozos, head of IFEMA spoke of how the world is watching and explained that, “The world is watching because despite everything, we have decided to physically hold the first major tourism fair.”

The tourism sector is vital for Spain’s economy and the head of IFEMA explained how they hope to “kickstart the recovery of tourism” as reported The Local.

IFEMA are set to welcome 100,000 visitors including members of the public and in a statement they highlighted that, “We are expecting to see around 50,000 industry professionals from Spain and abroad between Wednesday and Friday, and another 50,000 people when it opens to the public at the weekend.”

Capacity at the event they will be severely reduced as a safety precaution though.

In other tourism news, British Airways’ boss Sean Doyle has called on the government to reunite Brits with their families by allowing low-risk countries to be added to the green list. In a matter that has worried many British expats in Spain during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, important milestones are being missed out on as family are unable to travel and visit each other.

Sean Doyle has highlighted the fact that vaccination and infection rates in various countries including Spain, Greece and the US can be said to make a “compelling case” for adding them to the UK’s travel green list.

