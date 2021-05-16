UK ‘Allowed 20,000 People To Fly In From India’ Despite Variant Warnings.

According to reports the UK ‘allowed 20,000 people to fly in from India’ despite mutant Covid variant warnings.

The mutant variant from India is now believed to be dominant in multiple areas of England and so far four Brits have died after becoming infected. It is now feared that the end of lockdown restrictions on June 21 could be delayed due to the new strain.

Criticism has been raised at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stating that he should have banned travel from India earlier than he did. According to the Sunday Times over 20,000 people could have flown into the UK from India before it was added to the UK Red list on April 23.

Sadly, this new strain called B.1.617.2 could become the dominant strain in Britain as reported the Metro. Before India was added to the UK’s red list people were able to self isolate at home rather than having to stay at a quarantine hotel.

It has been revealed that over 100 people carried the Indian Covid variant into the UK between late March and late April.

It has been alleged that Johnson may have put political reasons ahead of safety and delayed adding India to the red list for political motives. The source who made these allegations told the Sunday Times that, ‘It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi (Indian Prime Minister).’

