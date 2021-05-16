LALIGA SANTANDER Will Go Down To The Wire Next Weekend As Both Madrid Teams Win Today, Sunday 15

Matchday 37 in LaLiga Santander saw all the teams playing on the same day, with the same kickoff times, with Atletico Madrid at home to Osasuna, Real Madrid away to Athletic Club, and Barcelona at home to Celta.

Barcelona could only manage a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou, which now rules them completely out of the title race, but wins for both the Madrid clubs means that the title now comes down to the results of next weekend, Matchday 38, the final round of matches in the 2020-21 season, which in January looked a one-horse race when Atletico were eleven points clear of the pack.

Atletico went behind in the 76th minute when Ante Budimir headed home past Jan Oblak, who got his hand to the ball but couldn’t stop it from going into the net. Just six minutes later, the scores were levelled when Renan Lodi slotted the ball home after cutting into the box from the left.

Then in the 89th minute, as tension built, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez made amends for several missed chances through the game as he fired home the winner to keep Atletico Madrid at the top of the table tonight.

Real Madrid took until the 68th minute to go ahead in Bilbao, when a Casemiro cross was turned home by Nacho at the far post, with a nervy few minutes for Zinedine Zidane‘s men as the goal was checked for a possible offside against Benzema.

Bilbao had Raul Garcia red-carded in the 89th minute as Real Madrid clung on, to remain two points behind Diego Simeone’s city rivals, making next weekend’s Matchday 38 final round of matches crucial for both Madrid sides, with Real Madrid at home to Villarreal, and Atletico playing away at Valladolid.

