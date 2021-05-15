Zinedine Zidane To Leave Real Madrid At End Of Season

ZINEDINE ZIDANE Is To Leave Real Madrid At The End Of This Season regardless of whether they win the title



Zinedine Zidane has announced that he will leave Spanish club Real Madrid at the end of this season, regardless of whether they finish as LaLiga Santander champions or not.

Los Blancos currently trail city rivals Atletico by two points, with just two matches left to play, so a slip up from Diego Simeone‘s men in one of those last two games could let Real Madrid sneak in at the dying breath to steal a title that looked a certainty for Atletico when they were eleven points clear in January.

If Zidane can steer his team to a title win, he will become only the second Real Madrid coach to achieve the feat of successive titles since Leo Beenhacker, who won three leagues in a row between 1987 and 1989.

He previously walked away from the club in 2018 after winning three consecutive Champion’s League titles, but last week’s defeat in this season’s Champion’s League semi-finals against Chelsea once again set tongues wagging in the Spanish press, and sure enough, the Frenchman has decided to call it a day, believed to be because he does not feel the club’s bosses have backed him enough this campaign.

He is also reportedly upset at the club’s lack of ambition to bring in big names like his fellow countryman, Kylian Mbappe from PSG, who he has long wanted them to sign, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

His team has been decimated by injuries for most of the season, 60 injuries to be precise, which has not helped him, but even in that position he has still reached a European semi-final and is one of only two teams left in the fight for the Spanish league title.

Florentino Perez, the club’s president has been reported to be in favour of promoting their reserve team Castilla’s current coach, the club’s legendary player, Raul Gonzalez, to replace Zinedine Zidane as head coach.

