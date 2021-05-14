Iran’s Foreign Minister meets with Arancha González Laya in Madrid

IRAN’S Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Spanish counterpart Arancha González Laya in Madrid on May 13 at the start of a tour of different European Countries.

They exchanged views on the latest state of relations between the two countries in various political and economic fields during the Thursday meeting.

Reviewing the relations between the two countries in various areas, Zarif assessed the capacity of economic cooperation between the two countries beyond the current condition and stressed the need to explore ways to expand cooperation in various economic fields by removing some existing obstacles.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He also named the development of cooperation between the two sides’ small and medium-sized companies, as well as the tourism industry and its infrastructure important for activating mutual economic relations.

Zarif also discussed other important issues in the region, including Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iraq, the recent developments in Palestine, and the difficulties of the people in the ‘occupied’ territories.

Before traveling to Europe, Zarif went to Syria to meet and talk with Syrian officials reported Tehran’s Mehr News Agency.