New Spanish/Iranian ties as first flight for 17 years lands in Madrid

THE Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described Tehran-Madrid relations as developing and expressed hope that both sides boost economic relations despite US sanctions as he welcomed new Spanish Ambassador to Tehran Luis Felipe Fernández de la Peña.

The new Spanish Ambassador noted that Iran and Spain are striving to strengthen bilateral relations especially economic ties in line with the large capacities of the two countries.

Coinciding with the presentation of the Ambassador’s credentials it was announced that the first flight in 17 years from Tehran to Madrid took off with Iran Air to run a weekly direct flight as the two nations discuss methods of cooperation in both trade and possibly tourism.