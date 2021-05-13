Get Set for a Hot Weekend in Malaga.

Temperatures in Malaga are set to soar this weekend with 35 degrees Celsius being expected in the interior of the province.

The Malaga Province is preparing for a sweltering weekend where temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius could be seen inland. It is expected that temperatures will source some 10 degrees over what they have been during the week. Although for those on the coast temperatures are expected to be somewhat lower. Is still possible though that the capital could see temperatures hit over 30 degrees at times.

THE director of the Meteorological Centre of Malaga, José María Sánchez-Laulhé has commented that according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) temperatures in Spain are set to rise as “a result of the entry of a mass of warmer air, which will extend from the south of the peninsula” as reported Malaga Hoy.

This week temperatures have been fairly moderate for the time of year but the heat is set to rise by Saturday. As forecasted by Aemet, the Guadalhorce Valley will see the highest temperatures in the province although they predict 32 degrees in Álora and 31 degrees in Campillos and Antequera.

Other municipalities such as Villanueva del Rosario and Alameda will see 30 degrees and Ronda can expect 29 degrees.

Sunday is expected bring in even higher temperatures though and Álora can expect 36 degrees, and the minimum temperature though is not set to drop below 18 degrees.

Aemet are predicting that in coastal areas the temperatures will remain a little lower at less than 30 degrees due to a change in the wind predicted on Saturday. On Sunday though it is expected that the capital and other coastal areas may reach 30 degrees.

The heat is set to continue into Monday and expected to fall again on Tuesday.

