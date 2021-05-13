Spain’s Mikel Landa leaves the Giro De Italia.

Spain’s Mikel Landa has been forced to leave the Giro De Italia after suffering from a crash only four kilometres from the finish line of stage five.

The Spanish rider was quickly evacuated to hospital by ambulance and according to the Bahrain Victorius team he has suffered from a broken collarbone due to the accident.

He was only four kilometres from the finish line of stage five in Cattolica when his chances of winning the Giro sadly disappeared. The moment of the crash was not caught on TV although, according to Cycling News, the rider collided with a race marshal who had been in the centre of the road signalling to riders.

Landa’s Bahrain Victorius team announced that the crash involved three other riders. Speaking of the crash they commented that, “In the final kilometres of the race, Mikel Landa was taken down in a crash involving three other riders after a collision at a traffic island,

“Landa has been taken to Riccione Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for a broken collarbone and multiple ribs on his left side.”

The team also went on to state that “Landa remained conscious throughout and is in good spirits to get back on the bike as soon as possible”

Landa will need to spend some time in hospital in order to be observed and for further tests to be carried out.

The Spanish cycling coach, Pascual Momparlet, has spoken out about the dangers of the finish after seeing Landa being evacuated by ambulance. He took to Twitter to comment that, “The Giro can’t have such dangerous finishes, we have to stop this now! The spectacle is worth less than the life or injury of cyclists” as reported Marca.

