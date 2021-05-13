Foods To Help Avoid A Blood Clot And Ease Your Mind.

Recently concern around blood clots and thrombosis has increased dramatically but here are some foods to help you avoid the problem and help ease your mind. It is possible to help combat thrombosis by having some healthy lifestyle habits and certain foods can help you avoid a blood clot.

Recently concern around thrombosis and blood clots has increased due to reports that a low percentage of those receiving Coronavirus vaccinations have been afflicted by blood clots. The risk of this occurring is very low although the risk of blood clots increases if you catch COVID. There are certain lifestyle factors that can be used to combat the risk though.

According to experts at the Spanish heart foundation, thrombosis happens when a blood vessel is obstructed by a clot, they explained that, “it is made up of elements of the blood such as platelets, red blood cells and a connecting tissue called fibrin.”

The foundation also highlighted the fact that a healthy lifestyle can be used to help prevent the worrying but rare condition. They highlighted that, “daily aerobic exercise, a healthy Mediterranean diet low in animal fats, salt and, above all, sugar” can help prevent thrombosis.

The Mediterranean diet is already known to have considerable health benefits as it includes food such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and olive oil that can have a positive effect on cardiovascular health. These foods also affect blood cholesterol levels in a healthy manner.

Some foods though have been shown to help prevent thrombosis from forming and they include garlic, beetroot, onions, soya and pistachios as reported El Espanol.

Garlic can be found in the Mediterranean diet and is normally used to add flavour to recipes. It has health benefits in its own right though and is considered a healthy food. According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) provides minerals including iron, potassium and phosphorus.

According to FEN, adding beetroot to your diet is a great source of folic acid and fibre and it is also low in calories. According to La Vanguardia it can help maintain healthy blood vessels and help prevent thrombi.

