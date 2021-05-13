Barajas Airport Cleaning Workers Have Not Been Paid Since March.

Sadly, cleaning workers at the Barajas airport have not been paid since March, a situation which is said to be affecting some 90 families.

The workers belong to the company Rentevic who are charged with cleaning aeroplane interiors. Workers at the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez airport have now worryingly not been paid since March.

Price reduction policies have regrettably been seen in the area of public tenders for cleaning services for some time now, and the Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumption of UGT (FeSMC UGT) Madrid has been warning against the negative effects that this could have.

The union has spoken out and said that, “Due to the precariousness of these public tenders, only companies that do not have sufficient financial backing to face any kind of crisis that might arise, as in the case of Rentevic, are bidding”.

The warnings seem to have come true as now workers for the company have not been paid since March and the FeSMC UGT has stated that the situation caused by management of the cleaning company is affecting around 90 families.

The union has called for Aena to step up and “immediately” end the contract with Rentevic. They also expect Aena to find a solvent company able to provide the services required as reported La Vanguardia.

