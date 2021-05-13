Police Issue FluBot Virus Alert That Can Take Over Your Phone.

Police in Spain issue FluBot virus alert. The virus arrives by SMS and can take over control of your mobile phone, and steal information including your banking details.

The FluBot is a dangerous Trojan virus and to date a minimum of 60,000 Android devices have been attacked across the world. In Spain this has forced both National Police and the Mossos d’Esquadra to take to social media platforms in order to warn people about the malicious SMS message.

FluBot has been seen in various countries around the world but has mainly cropped up in Spain, Germany, Italy, Hungary, the UK and in Poland. This is not mean that it will not be spreading to other countries around the globe though. Previously in March ESET identified the malicious Trojan when fake messages were received by people in Spain from the delivery company MRW.

The virus is now said to be impersonating companies including Correos along with FedEx and DHL as reported La Vanguardia.

The virus arrives on your phone by an SMS message alleging to be from a delivery company. In the message it is claimed that a package has been received and that the user needs to click on a link. At this point a fake tracking app is installed on the mobile device which sets out to steal personal data and credentials from the victim.

The malware app steals both credentials and user’s contact details and then sends them to a remote server. The Trojan does not stop here though as it steals your contacts so it can then send infected SMS messages to all your friends and family. So far it is believed that around 11 million phone numbers have been collected in this manner.

It is recommended that an antivirus app should be installed on mobile devices and that SMS links should not be clicked on.

