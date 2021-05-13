Archaeological Excavations Begin In Vera.

With the aim of rescuing and recovering Vera’s history, archaeological excavations begin at Vera’s Cerro Del Espíritu Santo.

What is considered to be the first and most important archaeological work that has been undertaken at the Vera site of Cerro Del Espíritu Santo began on Monday May 10, in Spain’s Almeria.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Councillor for Culture, María Manuela Caparrós, “from the council we have proposed to rescue and recover part of our legacy and our history that are buried waiting to be discovered to know a little better how our ancestors lived”.

The archaeological team comes from the University of Granada and is made up of 15 students, two archaeological technicians, one excavation director along with a scientific adviser. The team are set to work on the site for a period of two months.

According to the Vera town hall, “The work, which will be carried out during the months of May and June, will aim to gain a better understanding of how the inhabitants of this city, which was the last frontier of the Kingdom of Granada, lived, as well as to evaluate with greater precision the consequences of the catastrophic earthquake of 1518 that completely destroyed the ancient city of Vera.”

The Councillor for Culture, María Manuela Caparrós, has popped in to see the ongoing work along with the Councillor for the Presidency, Carolina Pérez. Caparrós, speaking of the site explained that, “After five centuries of abandonment, the unknowns about life in the medieval Bayra and its destruction will begin to be clarified.”

Vera town hall’s head of culture highlighted that, “the aim is for the people of Vera to get to know their heritage first hand and to get to know the interesting work that the archaeologists are carrying out in the Cerro”.

According to the town hall, “Guided tours, talks and workshops for schoolchildren will be some of the activities that culture and archaeology lovers will be able to enjoy in Vera during these two months.”