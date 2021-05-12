Netflix Shoots Scenes For ‘Red Notice’ In Antequera Bullring

NETFLIX Shoots Scenes For Its New Blockbuster Film ‘Red Notice’ In Antequera Bullring with 300 extras



Antequera bullring, in the Spanish province of Malaga, was the location on Sunday, May 9, for the filming of crowd scenes that are a part of the Netflix film called ‘Red Notice’, which is already tipped to be a blockbuster when it is released, according to surinenglish.com.

ModExpoR International had recruited 300 extras for the recording by Fresco Film Service, two Malaga companies that work for Netflix, with all the extras having to be tested for coronavirus before entering the set, and told to wear facemasks at all times except during the shoots.

Filming the crowd scenes on location had originally been scheduled for November 16, but were postponed due to the coronavirus restrictions, so Sunday was a chance to make up for the lost time and get the footage recorded, with the 300 extras under instruction to become animated by displaying relevant emotions according to what was happening on the set.

Starring in the film – where the plot involves an Interpol agent who tracks down the world’s most wanted art thief – are some big names, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, famous for Jumanji, Full Throttle, The Scorpion King etc, plus Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, The Croods, The Proposition, and Gal Gadot out of Wonder Woman, none of whom were present in Antequera sadly.

