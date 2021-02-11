GOOGLE To Open A Cybersecurity ‘Centre Of Excellence’ In Malaga it has been announced



Tech giant Google announced today (Thursday) that it intends to invest more than £470m ($650m) over five years in Spain, including the installation of a cybersecurity ‘Centre Of Excellence’, in a 2,500m2 space located on the Paseo de la Farola in Malaga.

The state of the art learning centre will incorporate workshops, lectures, training, and mentoring on cybersecurity, in addition to research and product development, along with many other challenges that are associated with the imminent digital transformation.

Reported by all the Spanish national news outlets, Google said the investment “will strengthen the growth of innovation and prepare our society to face a key challenge of digitization such as cybersecurity”.

Adding, “The choice of Malaga to host this new Google hub is not accidental. This region has great talent, a vibrant startup ecosystem and incubators and accelerators of companies that have been cultivating the technological fabric for a long time”.

Also part of the investment package will be the establishment in Madrid of the first-ever Google Cloud Region in Spain, in collaboration with Telefónica, with the connection of an underwater cable that will join Spain to the United States and the UK, to unleash the potential of cloud services with low latency and high performance.

The vice-president of Google Iberia, Fuencisla Clemares, has placed the third vice president and minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transition, Nadia Calviño, in control of the project, and has offered “the support and commitment in the process of digital transition and economic recovery of the country”.

