THE XXX Mallorca Cycling Challenge which has attracted teams from three continents starts on May 13 and runs until May 16.

Intending to keep to strict safety procedures, the logistics centre will be the Alcudia Garden Aparthotel ‘bubble’ hotel, where cyclists, teams and organisers will stay during the event and with very few spectators allowed.

The Mallorca 2021 Cycling Challenge has four trophies to be won and the Calvia Trophy (Peguera-Palmanova) will be the first starting on Thursday May 13, with a route covering 168.5 kilometres.

On Friday 14 the Serra de Tramuntana Trophy between Lloseta and Deia (158.6 kilometres) will be contested with the high mountains as part of the route.

The third day of competition, Saturday 15 the Port d’Andratx-Mirador des Colomer Trophy, covers 161.3 kilometres and will cross the Serra de Tramuntana from end to end.

To finish the Alcudia-Port d’Alcudia Trophy, is a mostly flat stage of 175.1 kilometres that will start from Alcudia and will cross the Levante and the centre of the island and hopefully the Challenge will end with an exciting sprint finish.


