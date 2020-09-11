THE Covid-19 pandemic situation has prompted the decision to definitively cancel this year’s Mallorca 312 international cycling tool.

“The evolution of the health situation and the restrictions, which affect mobility between countries and even make it difficult for many of you to reach Mallorca, make it impossible to carry out the race”, the organisers explained in a notification posted on the event’s social media on Friday.

The tour was originally scheduled for April 26 and then put back to October 10.

The post points out the organisation had been going to great efforts over recent months to make it go ahead.

There were plans for an adapted health protocol, safety measures in line with health authority guidelines and complementary measures like testing all participants.

But the notification confirms the event will not now happen at all this year.

“We are already working on the Milestone Series 2021 calendar to recover everything that this undesirable virus has prevented us from enjoying”, it goes on.

“Thank you very much for your understanding and for the messages of support to the organisation during this difficult year for everyone”, the post ends.

The Mallorca 312 is not the only big event on the island’s annual sporting calendar to be called off due to the pandemic this year.

In May the organisers of the prestigious Copa del Rey sailing regatta announced the 39th edition was being postponed due to the health crisis.

One of the biggest sailing competitions in the world, the regatta will not now take place until next summer.