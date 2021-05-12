Major Phoenician Route Improvements in Velez-Malaga.

Major improvements have been carried out to the Phoenician route in Velez-Malaga. Improvements can be seen in the area of the route which runs through the Los Toscanos area of Almayate. The Phoenician archaeological site is of great interest and brings in many tourists each year. The area is also popular with locals and it is hoped that guided tours of the area will soon be resumed.

Velez-Malaga is promoting its image as a “City of Culture” and these works that have been carried out are important for the cultural tourism of the area. The Councillor for Culture and Historical Heritage, Cynthia García highlighted that, “we have collaborated in this action through the renovation of information panels and vinyl, very deteriorated by the passage of time, to provide visitors with adequate signage of these Phoenician archaeological sites, for which we have allocated a budget of 1,447 euros”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“From the municipal government we work to consolidate Vélez-Málaga as a ‘City of Culture’ and we do not cease in our commitment to recover such important spaces for cultural tourism in our city as this, which joins the Museum of the Stone of San Pitar which is also being prepared for its next opening.”

The Phoenician Tombs of Los Toscanos have seen some much needed improvement work and Jesús Pérez Atencia, the first deputy mayor of the municipality of Velez-Malaga explained that the works included cleaning of the area along with new signage and fencing.

The area is said to be of “great archaeological value” and the Deputy Mayor of Almayate, Belén Zapata confirmed that the area benefits from many people visiting the area every day.

Axarquia Plus reported that, María Victoria Naranjo, the representative of the Sociedad Amigos de la Cultura (SAC), “thanked Jesús Pérez Atencia for his work and the love he has put into transforming this area. It is enough to want things to go ahead. Now it is time to resume the guided visits to these sites that have generated so much interest”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/