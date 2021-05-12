Body of Missing Child ‘Swallowed’ By the River Ebro Discovered.

TRAGICALLY the body of a missing child ‘swallowed’ by the River Ebro in Spain has been discovered days after he disappeared.

Karim who was only 13 years old was ‘swallowed up’ by Zaragoza’s River Ebro in Spain when he was swimming with his friends. Tragically his body has now been discovered after emergency crews carried out extensive searches for the young boy.

Karim had been playing football with his friends in Zaragoza at the Expo area last Saturday afternoon. Sadly though when he entered the water in order to cool off with one of his friends he disappeared without a trace.

As the young boy entered the water he suddenly disappeared as he sank with the current. One of his friends speaking about the disappearance said, “The river has swallowed him up.” Initially Karim’s disappearance was not noticed by his friends, although moments later they noticed as fire crews arrived at the scene, as reported 20 minutes.

Since the sudden disappearance, emergency crews have been searching in an attempt to find him, but tragically his body has now been discovered.

The young boy has been described by his friends as “the funny one in the group, he was always making jokes and doing crazy things.” He lived in the El Gancho area of Zaragoza after having been born in Spain and the boy’s Moroccan parents had lived in Spain for a number of years.

The teen had attended the Ramón y Cajal secondary school in the area and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.