Epic BBC Western The English Kicks off in Spain.

Epic BBC western The English has begun filming in Spain. The star-studded cast includes Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer and will be produced by Drama Republic. Award-winning director Hugo Blick, aged 56 is both writer and director for the new show too.

The series has been called epic and will be set in the year 1890. Blick is well known for The Honourable Woman, a spy thriller on Amazon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking of the project Drama Republic’s CEO Greg Brenman spoke of the love story and explained that, ‘Hugo Blick has created a compelling, modern love story set against the epic landscape of a Western.

‘The English is a true adventure that will tell us as much about the times we live in today as the period in which it is set.’

Brenman will executive produce the show alongside Blick and Blunt and according to the Daily Mail fellow cast members will include ‘Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom), Tom Hughes (Victoria), Stephen Rea (The Honourable Woman), Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride), Steve Wall (The Witcher), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising) and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5).’

Director Blick says the show is that good that he even thought that it may have been a dream. He commented that, ‘The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown…

‘If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.’

Viewers can expect a stunning storyline from the Western, and Director of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger commented that, ‘With a cast led by the exceptional Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, I have no doubt that this thrilling and compelling story will be a treat for BBC audiences when it hits our screens.’

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/