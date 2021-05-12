Almeria Man Arrested for Animal Abuse.

An Almeria man has been arrested for alleged animal abuse after he was found to be breading 60 roosters that he planned to use for cockfighting.

Almeria’s National Police Force agents made the arrest after it was discovered that in a rustic plot of land the 34-year-old man had 60 cockerels that he planned to use to fight with. He has been arrested for an alleged offence of animal abuse.

Sadly, though two of the animals had to be euthanized by vets from the Almeria Animal Health Centre as they were suffering from serious injuries along with mutilations. The man came to the attention of the police after he claimed to have cut himself on a bottle.

Police were suspicious as to how the accident had actually occurred and this led them to look around the property in the Pasaje Flor Indálica in Spain’s Almeria. Of the multiple buildings that were on site, one in particular caught the attention of an officer.

It was discovered that inside the building 60 cages were present, each of which contained a cockerel. It was also discovered that there was a refrigerator which contained scissors, syringes, veterinary drugs and other items too. The cockerels had been mutilated and had their crests cut off and they had also had their dewclaws sharpened.

Sadly, due to the extent of the injuries discovered on two of the animals they had to be euthanised after they were found with lacerations to their bodies, legs and beaks. They had also lost eyes. The roosters were first taken to the Almeria Animal Health Centre where it was deemed that they would not be able to survive their injuries, so they were put to sleep.

The man claimed to have authority for both the breeding and fighting of cockerels although he was unable to provide any evidence to support this claim.

Source: Almeria24h