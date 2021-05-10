No need to be caught short in Palma as Council opens access to employee toilets

By
John Smith
-
0
Accessible toilets will be marked accordingly
Accessible toilets will be marked accordingly Credit: Malaga Council

THE Palma City Council, will allow access to public toilets located in different municipal offices in accordance with a unanimous decision made in plenary last February.

This measure, has been introduced following a request from different patient’s associations on behalf of those affected by incontinence caused by different diseases and who need quick and easy access to toilets.

From now on, access to the bathrooms located in different municipal facilities will be allowed and these spaces will be signposted rather than kept solely for the use of Council employees.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Included in this decision are a total of 47 different locations in public libraries, municipal car parks, public offices and other Council property.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here