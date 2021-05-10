THE Palma City Council, will allow access to public toilets located in different municipal offices in accordance with a unanimous decision made in plenary last February.

This measure, has been introduced following a request from different patient’s associations on behalf of those affected by incontinence caused by different diseases and who need quick and easy access to toilets.

From now on, access to the bathrooms located in different municipal facilities will be allowed and these spaces will be signposted rather than kept solely for the use of Council employees.

Included in this decision are a total of 47 different locations in public libraries, municipal car parks, public offices and other Council property.