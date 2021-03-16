ONCE completed by the end of June, the Plaça Mallorca building in Inca will have public toilets adapted for ostomized people (those who have colostomy bags)

By installing this special bathroom, Inca will become the first municipality in Mallorca with this specialist construction outside of the health field.

The toilet allows access to a built-in toilet with syphon, an area next to the toilet so that users can add replacement products and a spray so that they can clean the colostomy bag if required.

-- Advertisement --



The mayor of the town Virgilio Moreno invited representatives of the Balearic Association of Crohn’s, Ulcerative Colitis and Ostomized patients (Abacco) including president Yolanda Fernández to view the work being undertaken.

All were impressed with this major step forward in assisting those who have very special needs due to ongoing illness and the Abacco president said that she hoped that this would be the start of making life easier for those suffering as other councils follow the Inca lead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A Mallorca first as council installs toilet to cater for ostomized individuals”.